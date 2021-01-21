Hamonic (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens in the third period and did not return, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Hamonic went minus-1 with three hits and a blocked shot in 15:55 of ice time Wednesday. He was seen on the bench doubled over in pain in the third period. Head coach Travis Green didn't provide an update on Hamonic or Alexander Edler (upper body) after the game. If one or both of the veteran blueliners can't suit up for Thursday's second of three games versus the Canadiens, Jordie Benn and/or Olli Juolevi could enter the lineup. Consider Hamonic day-to-day for now.