Hamonic (upper body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Thursday, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Hamonic isn't expected to play in Thursday's game versus the Oilers, but he could take the ice for Monday's matchup against the Jets. The 30-year-old has been on LTIR since Jan. 20. Hamonic, who signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract in January, will likely slot into the third pairing once he's back in the lineup.