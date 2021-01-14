Hamonic posted an assist, four PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

The 30-year-old defenseman did a little of everything Wednesday, with his assist on an Adam Gaudette goal in the third period. Hamonic paired with Quinn Hughes in this contest, a partnership that will likely last most of the season. Hamonic's the more defensive of the two players -- he'll be a boost in blocked shots, but he doesn't score much and isn't likely to see power-play time.