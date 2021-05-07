Hamonic scored a goal, supplied an assist and fought in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Hamonic handled the offense early in the contest, assisting on a Nils Hoglander goal 31 seconds into the game and scoring one of his own six minutes later. In the second period, Hamonic dropped the gloves with Alex Chiasson to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick. The 30-year-old Hamonic has six points, 69 blocked shots, 63 shots on net and 35 PIM in 30 outings. He's not an overly physical player -- the Manitoba native instead brings a generally steady defensive presence to the lineup.