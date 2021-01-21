The Canucks placed Hamonic (upper body) on injured reserve Thursday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

News broke earlier Thursday that Hamonic is expected to miss games with the injury he suffered in Wednesday's game, and this news will put him out at least the next four games. Hamonic had a solid start to the year, collecting two assists and averaging 18:18 of ice time through five games. Hamonic doesn't have a clear timeline for a return, but Jordie Benn and Olli Juolevi are the candidates to replace him in the lineup.