Hamonic (upper body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday according to CapFriendly.
Hamonic has already missed 11 games with his upper-body injury, so he'll be eligible to return to the active roster once he's healthy. This is mostly a paper move at this point but gives the Canucks some salary cap wiggle room. Hamonic has two assists in five games this season.
