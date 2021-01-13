Hamonic signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Manitoba native will officially join his third NHL club since breaking into the league in 2010-11. During that span, Hamonic has recorded 188 points in 637 games with the Islanders and Flames. Of note to those in formats that count defensive stats is that Hamonic piled up 110 blocked shots in just 50 games last season -- something he should be able to replicate in Vancouver while skating 20-plus minutes per game.