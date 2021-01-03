Hamonic signed a professional tryout contract with the Canucks on Sunday.

Hamonic is expected to sign an actual contract with the Canucks following training camp. The 30-year-old defenseman posted three goals, nine assists and a minus-3 rating over 50 games with the Flames last season. The Canucks' blue line has an abundance of left-handed shooters, so Hamonic's right-handed stick will provide added flexibility during the 2020-21 season. He's projected to slot in on the third pairing.