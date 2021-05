Hamonic scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.

Hamonic got the Canucks on the board with a second-period tally. He's picked up four of his eight points this season in the last seven games. The veteran defenseman has added 76 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 37 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 36 contests overall.