Stecher recorded two assists en route to a 5-1 home win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Stecher has officially mirrored his numbers from the 2017-18 campaign, but it's taken him half as many games to get there this time around. The right-shooting defenseman being on pace for 26 points is nothing to sniff at and owners are advised to see if he's available on the waiver wire as a depth option in fantasy pools.