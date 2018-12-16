Canucks' Troy Stecher: Already meets 2017-18 output
Stecher recorded two assists en route to a 5-1 home win over the Flyers on Saturday.
Stecher has officially mirrored his numbers from the 2017-18 campaign, but it's taken him half as many games to get there this time around. The right-shooting defenseman being on pace for 26 points is nothing to sniff at and owners are advised to see if he's available on the waiver wire as a depth option in fantasy pools.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...