Stecher recorded an even strength assist in 19:51 of ice time in Wednesday's win over the Islanders.

Stecher got off the proverbial schneid after he failed to record a point in his last 10 contests. The 24-year-old has been skating big minutes for the Canucks, averaging 19:29 of ice time and 53 seconds of power-play time. At 20 points in 66 games, Stecher still isn't quite a fantasy stud going forward.