Canucks' Troy Stecher: Back in point column
Stecher recorded an even strength assist in 19:51 of ice time in Wednesday's win over the Islanders.
Stecher got off the proverbial schneid after he failed to record a point in his last 10 contests. The 24-year-old has been skating big minutes for the Canucks, averaging 19:29 of ice time and 53 seconds of power-play time. At 20 points in 66 games, Stecher still isn't quite a fantasy stud going forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...