Stecher registered an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Stecher has mostly been a defensive presence in the playoffs with just two points through nine games. He's added 10 shots on goal, 15 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. If Alexander Edler (ear) misses time, Stecher would likely see a slight uptick in playing time to compensate for the former's absence.