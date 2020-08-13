Stecher potted a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Stecher beat Blues goalie Jordan Binnington from a bad angle at 5:37 of the third period, the first of three Canucks tallies in the final 20. The 26-year-old Stecher had five goals and 12 assists in 69 regular-season games this year. He's not known for his offense, and typically only provides modest non-scoring stats (69 hits, 70 blocked shots, 86 shots on net in 2019-20), so fantasy managers won't pay Stecher much mind.