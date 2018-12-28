Canucks' Troy Stecher: Candidate to play Saturday
Stecher (concussion) could rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Flames.
Stecher will be reevaluated Saturday morning, at which point the team could officially reveal his status for the contest. The third-year defenseman has totaled one goal and 11 assists while posting a plus-11 rating so far this season, giving him some fantasy utility despite not consistently partaking on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...