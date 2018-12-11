Stecher has two points in his past three games.

Stecher had just a single point in the 13 games prior to these past three, and wound up as a healthy scratch for a game. He's up to nine points in 31 games, while notably carrying a plus-11 rating. His previous two seasons saw him with minus-16 and minus-7 ratings. He should have no trouble topping last season's 11 point output, and will now be helpful in plus-minus for a change.