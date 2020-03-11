Stecher managed an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.

Stecher has managed three points in five games in March. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 17 points, 86 shots, 70 blocked shots and 69 hits in 69 contests this season. He could see a larger role going forward if Chris Tanev (undisclosed) is forced to miss time.