Canucks' Troy Stecher: Elects for arbitration
Stecher filed for salary arbitration with Vancouver on Thursday, NHLPA.com reports.
Stecher has commanded a large enough ice share throughout his two seasons to deserve a bigger contract-- he played in 71 games as a rookie (19:59 per game) and 68 games last season (18:49 per game). He has compiled 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) throughout his young career, and has logged a ton of minutes on the team's penalty kill. With a strong corps of future defenseman lacking in Vancouver, look for a contract to be signed before the hearing in late July or early August.
