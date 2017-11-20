Canucks' Troy Stecher: Expected back during trip
Stecher (knee) is slated to return to action during the Cancuks' current six-game road trip.
When Stecher might suit up again remains to be seen, with Tuesday's clash with the Flyers unlikely given the recall of Philip Holm from AHL Utica. The 23-year-old Stecher has missed 12 consecutive games with his knee injury, but appears to be trending in the right direction. Once given the all-clear, the team will need to create space for him to be activated off injured reserve onto the 23-man roster.
