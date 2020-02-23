Stecher registered a goal and two assists in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.

Stecher opened the scoring at 4:14 of the first period. He later added assists on goals by Elias Pettersson and Jake Virtanen in the third period. Stecher now has four points in his last five games. He's up to 14 points, 73 shots, 63 hits and 60 blocked shots in 61 contests this year.