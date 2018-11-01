Canucks' Troy Stecher: Fine after taking hard hit
Stecher (undisclosed) practiced Thursday and is "fine" after leaving Wednesday's game.
Vancouver's head coach, Travis Green, told reporters Stecher was ok after taking a hard hit in Wednesday's win over the Blackhawks. It appears the Canucks dodged a bullet here and the 24-year-old blueliner doesn't appear any worse for wear. In 14 appearances this season, Stecher has five points, four being of the assist variety. However, he's failed to register a point in his last three games.
