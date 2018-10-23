Stecher scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

It was Stecher's first goal of the season and it was a fluke, as the Caps' Nic Dowd attempted to glove down his shot and deflected it past Braden Holtby. However, for a third year NHLer with just four goals prior to the game, he won't complain. Stecher logged just 17:20, which was lowest among Canucks' defensemen.