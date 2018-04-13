Stecher ended the year bogged down in a 43-game goalless streak.

Stecher found the back of the net just once during the 2017-18 campaign. After a strong rookie campaign, the defenseman ran into the sophomore slump, as he tallied a mere 11 points in 68 contests. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his entry-level deal and should get a modest pay bump when he re-ups this offseason -- almost certainly with Vancouver considering he will be a restricted free agent.