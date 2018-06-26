The Canucks have extended Stecher a qualifying offer.

Stecher had a somewhat disappointing campaign in 2017-18, totaling one goal and 11 points in 68 contests after racking up three goals and 24 points in 71 games in 2016-17, but that decrease in production can largely be attributed to his removal from the Canucks' top power-play unit. The 24-year-old blueliner will likely continue to be a regular in Vancouver's lineup next season, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him from being an attractive option in most fantasy formats.