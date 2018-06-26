Canucks' Troy Stecher: Handed qualifying offer
The Canucks have extended Stecher a qualifying offer.
Stecher had a somewhat disappointing campaign in 2017-18, totaling one goal and 11 points in 68 contests after racking up three goals and 24 points in 71 games in 2016-17, but that decrease in production can largely be attributed to his removal from the Canucks' top power-play unit. The 24-year-old blueliner will likely continue to be a regular in Vancouver's lineup next season, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him from being an attractive option in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Goal drought will carry into 2018-19•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Rare multi-point outing Thursday•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Scores first goal in loss to Kings•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Returning to action Friday•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Expected back during trip•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Nearing return to practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...