Canucks' Troy Stecher: Leaves game after hit
Stecher left Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks after a collision with Brandon Manning and did not return, Sportsnet 650 reports.
The collision involved Stecher being hit high, which led to immediately speculation of a concussion. However, that hasn't been confirmed yet, so Stecher's status is up in the air. The Canucks play against the Avalanche on Friday, so the defenseman won't have much time to get healthy.
