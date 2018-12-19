Canucks' Troy Stecher: Leaves game with injury
Stecher took a big hit from the Lightning's Danick Martel and won't return to Tuesday's game.
The hit caused repercussions, as the Canucks Jake Virtanen and Josh Leivo both got minor penalties for roughing Martel after he left the box. Stecher had an assist before leaving the game. His next chance to play will be Thursday versus the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...