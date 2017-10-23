Canucks' Troy Stecher: Leaves Sunday's game
Stecher (lower body) left during the second period of a 4-1 victory over Detroit on Sunday, Sportsnet reports.
It appeared that Tomas Tatar struck Stecher with a knee-to-knee collision, and after leaving the game he didn't return to the ice for the third period. After the soft-handed defensemen posted 24 points in 71 games last season, the 22-year-old was logging minutes on the first power-play unit and was just hitting his stride averaging 20:47 of ice time his last two games. If Stecher misses any time, Alex Biega will likely receive skate in his place.
