Canucks' Troy Stecher: Likely back Saturday
Stecher (concussion) is expected to play in Saturday's game versus the Flames.
Stecher has missed the last three games but had a good practice session Saturday morning, so coach Travis Green said he'll likely return to the bottom pairing. Stecher's fantasy outlook remains grim, although he has already surpassed last year's stat line with 12 points in 36 games.
