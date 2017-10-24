Stecher will miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a knee injury, per head coach Travis Green.

The prognosis for Stecher didn't look good after he was sent back to Vancouver for extensive testing and was placed on injured reserve, but now we have a better idea of the actual severity of this ailment. Knee injuries can be tricky and teams often want to be overly cautious with players dealing with them, so don't be surprised if the young defenseman's return is closer to the later end of his timetable.