Canucks' Troy Stecher: Nearing return to practice
Stecher (knee) is expected to rejoin his teammates on the ice within a few days.
While there are still some additional steps ahead for Stecher -- including being cleared for contact -- it's certainly a good sign that he is nearing a return to the ice. The blueliner has already missed 10 outings due to his knee injury, with this news of a pending return effectively ruling him out for at least two more Thursday and Saturday against the Golden Knights and Blues respectively.
