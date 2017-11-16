Stecher (knee) is expected to rejoin his teammates on the ice within a few days.

While there are still some additional steps ahead for Stecher -- including being cleared for contact -- it's certainly a good sign that he is nearing a return to the ice. The blueliner has already missed 10 outings due to his knee injury, with this news of a pending return effectively ruling him out for at least two more Thursday and Saturday against the Golden Knights and Blues respectively.