Canucks' Troy Stecher: No-go Thursday
Stecher (concussion) will not play Thursday night against host Edmonton.
The Christmas break evidently wasn't enough time for Stecher to overcome a concussion that he sustained in a Dec. 18 contest opposing the Lightning. However, he remains on the active roster as opposed to injured reserve, which leaves some room for optimism that he won't be out long term.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...