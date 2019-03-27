Stecher supplied two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

He added two shots and two blocked shots in a strong performance. Coach Travis Green will likely appreciate Stecher not being on the ice for any of the goals against. Stecher has 22 points in 73 games this season, as well as a plus-12 rating which is the highest of his career. He also reached 100 shots for the second time.