Canucks' Troy Stecher: Pens two-year deal
Stecher agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.65 million contract with Vancouver on Friday.
Stecher was definitely hit with the sophomore slump last season, as he managed a mere 11 points in 68 games, well off his 2016-17 numbers (24 points in 71 contests). Part of the defenseman's drop in productivity is likely due to his decreased role on the power play. The British Columbia native averaged a paltry 0:14 of ice time with the man advantage and subsequently only tallied one assist. If Stecher isn't going to be on the ice with the extra attacker, his ceiling is likely in the 20-25 point range, which gives him mid-range fantasy value at best.
