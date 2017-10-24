Stecher (lower body) will need an injured reserve trip, per the NHL's official media site.

After suffering a knee-to-knee collision in Sunday's contest against Detroit, it appears Stecher's injury is serious enough to require an injured reserve stint. While the 23-year-old wasn't lighting up the scoresheet and only recorded one assist thus far in the season, he was playing well all-around and was battling for a full time spot on the blueline. Stecher can first return Oct. 30 against Dallas, and Alex Biega or Patrick Wiercioch should see ice time in his absence.

