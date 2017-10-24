Stecher (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

After suffering a knee-to-knee collision in Sunday's contest against Detroit, it appears Stecher's injury is serious enough to require an injured reserve stint. While the 23-year-old wasn't lighting up the scoresheet and only recorded one assist thus far, he was playing well all-around and was battling for a full-time spot on the blue line. Stecher can first return on Oct. 30 against Dallas, and Alex Biega or Patrick Wiercioch should see ice time in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories