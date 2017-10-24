Canucks' Troy Stecher: Placed on IR
Stecher (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
After suffering a knee-to-knee collision in Sunday's contest against Detroit, it appears Stecher's injury is serious enough to require an injured reserve stint. While the 23-year-old wasn't lighting up the scoresheet and only recorded one assist thus far, he was playing well all-around and was battling for a full-time spot on the blue line. Stecher can first return on Oct. 30 against Dallas, and Alex Biega or Patrick Wiercioch should see ice time in his absence.
