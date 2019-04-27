Canucks' Troy Stecher: Playing in World Championship
Stecher will represent Team Canada at the World Championship, Rick Dhaliwal of Sportsnet 650 reports.
The 25-year-old had a solid bounce-back campaign -- generating 23 points, after posting a mere 11 points the season prior. Stecher will head to the World Championship for the first time, and look to continue building on his successful year.
