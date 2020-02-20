Stecher managed an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Stecher had the primary helper on J.T. Miller's second goal of the game. The 25-year-old Stecher has just two assists in nine games in February. He's at 11 points, 71 shots on net, 62 hits, 59 blocked shots and 32 PIM in 60 appearances -- those numbers won't have much value outside of deeper fantasy formats.