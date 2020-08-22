Stecher scored a goal and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Stecher delivered the Canucks' third goal of the game, which ultimately secured the 4-2 series win for them. The blueliner has two tallies and an assist in 10 playoff outings -- all three of his points came in six games versus the blues. He's added 17 hits and a plus-5 rating during the playoffs.