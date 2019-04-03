Canucks' Troy Stecher: Pots empty-net goal
Stecher scored his second goal of the year in a 4-2 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Stecher's empty-net goal confirmed the Canucks' win, capping a three-goal rally in the third period. He's at 23 points in 76 games, just one point shy of his career-best. He added four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Tuesday's contest.
