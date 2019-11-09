Stecher collected an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Stecher has just two assists in his last 12 games, so the 25-year-old isn't exactly a common presence on the scoresheet. The defenseman has four points, 24 shots and 21 hits in 17 outings overall in 2019-20 while working mostly on the third pairing. Entering Friday, he averaged 13:53 per game, down from 19:55 per game in 2018-19.