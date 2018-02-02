Canucks' Troy Stecher: Rare multi-point outing Thursday
Stecher dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-2 triumph over the Blackhawks.
Stecher came in with just three points through 36 games, but he got on the scoresheet for the first time in the 2018 calendar year in the second period, then added another point less than five minutes later. The 23-year-old blueliner's unlikely to make waves in fantasy circles until he starts making more consistent contributions on the offensive end.
More News
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Scores first goal in loss to Kings•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Returning to action Friday•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Expected back during trip•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Nearing return to practice•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Looking at long-term absence•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...