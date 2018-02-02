Stecher dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-2 triumph over the Blackhawks.

Stecher came in with just three points through 36 games, but he got on the scoresheet for the first time in the 2018 calendar year in the second period, then added another point less than five minutes later. The 23-year-old blueliner's unlikely to make waves in fantasy circles until he starts making more consistent contributions on the offensive end.