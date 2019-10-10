Stecher collected his first point of the campaign during Wednesday's win over the Kings.

Stecher has been dressing on the third pairing, and seeing a career-low 12:34 of average ice time per game -- compared to his career-average 19:30. It's encouraging to see his name on the scoresheet, but the lack of ice time, and being removed from the power play severely hinders his value for the time being.

