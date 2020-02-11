Stecher produced two assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Stecher snapped a 10-game point drought with Monday's outing. He's up to 11 points, 68 shots, 54 blocked shots, 59 hits and a plus-4 rating in 57 games. Despite the steady counting stats, Stecher doesn't produce enough offense to warrant fantasy interest.