Canucks' Troy Stecher: Returns home for reevaluation
Stecher (lower body) was sent back to Vancouver to undergo further testing.
Having left town, Stecher will not be in the lineup for Tuesday' tilt against the Wild. The blueliner has not offered much in terms of fantasy value this season, as he has compiled one assist, nine hits and seven shots on goal -- rather pedestrian numbers all around. Alex Biega could get an extended look on the third pairing depending on the length of Stecher's absence.
More News
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Adds two apples Saturday•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Returning to action Friday•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Outside chance of returning Friday•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Departs Sunday with injury•
-
Canucks' Troy Stecher: Two-point effort not enough to earn win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...