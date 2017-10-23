Stecher (lower body) was sent back to Vancouver to undergo further testing.

Having left town, Stecher will not be in the lineup for Tuesday' tilt against the Wild. The blueliner has not offered much in terms of fantasy value this season, as he has compiled one assist, nine hits and seven shots on goal -- rather pedestrian numbers all around. Alex Biega could get an extended look on the third pairing depending on the length of Stecher's absence.