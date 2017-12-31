Canucks' Troy Stecher: Scores first goal in loss to Kings
Stecher scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's loss to the Kings.
Stecher has impressed in back-to-back outings, posting a plus-6 rating and appearing on the scoresheet in both contests. The 23-year-old is stuck on just three points in 25 games and hasn't been seeing power-play time. Stecher did explode for 24 points in his rookie season and has solid offensive instincts, so he could be worth monitoring in deeper formats. The talent is there for him to evolve into an impact fantasy rearguard.
