Stecher scored a goal on two shots and racked up 12 PIM with two hits and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Stecher jumped into a rush late in the second period and buried a wrist shot past Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier to tie the game 1-1. It was the first goal of the season for the 25-year-old, who had entered the night with one assist in his first four games. Stecher hasn't scored more than 24 points in any of his first three NHL seasons and his ice time comes almost exclusively at even strength, so there isn't much offensive upside.