Stecher was a healthy scratch during Saturday's victory over the Kings.

Stecher had played in all 25 of the Canucks games this season, but sat out in favor of Alex Biega. Stecher had tallied one goal with six assists, and was easily on pace to surpass last season's total of 11 points. He's been productive for Vancouver, and likely won't sit out too many games as a result.

