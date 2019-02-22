Canucks' Troy Stecher: Skating big minutes
Stecher has averaged 28:00 per game over his last six contests.
The Canucks have a depleted blue line with Chris Tanev (leg) and Alex Edler (concussion) out for an extended period of time, and Stecher has filled the void. In those six games, Stecher has 14 shots on goal and 10 blocked shots. His time will likely reduce when one of his two fellow blueliners is ready to play again.
