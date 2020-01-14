Canucks' Troy Stecher: Snaps goal drought
Stecher lit the lamp during Sunday's win over Minnesota.
The goal was Stecher's first tally in 25 outings. That drought also saw him endure nine-game and 14-game pointless stretches. He found the scoresheet in back-to-back contests for the first time this season. With only nine points in 46 appearances, it would take a considerable point streak to make Stecher worth owning under most formats.
