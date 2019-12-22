Play

Stecher has just seven points through 37 contests.

Stecher is on pace for just 15 points -- a notable dip from the 23 points he generated last year. His average ice time has taken a huge hit, going from 19:55 per game, to 14:41 per game this season. The additions the Canucks made to their blue line in the offseason have mitigated Stecher's role with the team, hindering his fantasy value in the process.

