Canucks' Troy Stecher: Tallies assist
Stecher picked up an assist in Wednesday's loss to the Hurricanes.
Stecher also had a plus-2 rating despite his Canucks losing the contest 5-2. The helper gives him three points in his past six outings, and he's up to 15 points in 47 games. Stecher's on pace for 24 points, which would match his rookie season total from two years ago. This is shaping up to be a nice bounce-back campaign for the young defender, after he dropped to just 11 points in his sophomore season.
